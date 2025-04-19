Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Weekly Hitter Rankings: It's a Marathon

Weekly Hitter Rankings: It's a Marathon

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on April 19, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Every year, MLB likes to remind us that the season is a marathon, and not a sprint with an 11:05 AM EDT Patriots' Day game in Fenway Park. About an hour later, the Boston Marathon gets going in Hopkinton. The ballgame used to end at a time allowing fans to make the short walk to the finish line. However, the race is ending earlier and the games are taking longer (even with the pitch clock). I'll be around 35 miles away watching both finishes on my TV.

Anyways... speaking of the Red Sox, they are one of only four teams with seven games this week. Another is the White Sox, the visiting club for the Patriots' Day affair. The Brewers and Giants are the other pair, with the latter the only club on seven home games.

One reason I'm not running the marathon for the 62nd straight year is to prepare the Sunday night update, though I did walk it once for the Jimmy Fund.

Week of April 21 - 27

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ615608381106989691969494
ATL61533939111897100104979898
BAL6330697103999710196949796
BOS7164310210613097

Every year, MLB likes to remind us that the season is a marathon, and not a sprint with an 11:05 AM EDT Patriots' Day game in Fenway Park. About an hour later, the Boston Marathon gets going in Hopkinton. The ballgame used to end at a time allowing fans to make the short walk to the finish line. However, the race is ending earlier and the games are taking longer (even with the pitch clock). I'll be around 35 miles away watching both finishes on my TV.

Anyways... speaking of the Red Sox, they are one of only four teams with seven games this week. Another is the White Sox, the visiting club for the Patriots' Day affair. The Brewers and Giants are the other pair, with the latter the only club on seven home games.

One reason I'm not running the marathon for the 62nd straight year is to prepare the Sunday night update, though I did walk it once for the Jimmy Fund.

Week of April 21 - 27

Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ615608381106989691969494
ATL61533939111897100104979898
BAL6330697103999710196949796
BOS716431021061309799124119121121
CHC5145098998210410491818181
CHW7160796891169798112114114114
CIN6150610310997106107108100101101
CLE61560109105889999103999999
COL6423398103819610086949695
DET6156084917999103105969999
HOU61533999579999890959494
KC615608678101105103100999898
LAA624331169810210099101999798
LAD5323210911790989881787978
MIA61533949895999088959293
MIL72507778311510099109113113113
MIN615601058811010410798101101101
NYM624331051031061009794989697
NYY615331091021049799105989898
ATH615608683108106106107101101101
PHI615069796121102101101989797
PIT6150612211810910010182979797
SD606338992939799109969797
SF71670747710110197103115113113
SEA62433951069810310210699100100
STL61533929786103100105989797
TB61506908798969997939494
TEX62406808092101101107959595
TOR6150611310799989892969595
WSH61560113115981001009499100100

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ Littell RBradley RRasmussen RSale LHolmes RSchwellenbach R
ATH Corbin LLeiter RRocker RBurke RCannon RMartin R
ATLFedde RMatz LPallante R @Gallen R@Kelly R@Pfaadt R
BAL @Parker L@Williams R@Gore L@Jobe R@Mize R@Skubal L
BOSCannon RMiller RHancock RWoo R@Lively R@Allen L@Williams R
CHC May RSauer R Walker RLuzardo LNola R
CHW@Buehler R@Ober R@Festa R@Lopez R@Severino R@Springs L@Bido R
CIN@Meyer R@Cabrera R@Alcantara R @Freeland L@Senzatela R@Feltner R
CLESchmidt RWarren RRodon L Houck RBuehler RBello R
COL @Bubic L@Lorenzen R@Ragans LAbbott LGreene RLodolo L
DETVasquez RPivetta RHart L Young RMorton RKremer R
HOUGausman RBassitt RFrancis R @Lugo R@Wacha R@Bubic L
KC Feltner RMarquez RDollander RMcCullers Jr. RWesneski RValdez L
LAA Falter LHeaney LMlodzinski R@Paddack R@Woods Richardson R@Ryan R
LAD @Imanaga L@Boyd L Skenes RKeller RFalter L
MIALodolo LMartinez RSinger R @Gilbert R@Castillo R@Miller R
MIL@Ray L@Hicks R@Webb R@Roupp R@Mikolas R@Liberatore L@Gray R
MIN Martin RIriarte RSmith RHendricks RKikuchi LSoriano R
NYMNola RSanchez LWheeler R @Irvin R@Soroka R@Parker L
NYY@Williams R@Bibee R@Ortiz R Berrios RLucas LGausman R
PHI@Megill R@Canning R@Peterson L @Rea R@Brown R@Taillon R
PIT @Soriano R@Kochanowicz R@Anderson L@Yamamoto R@Sasaki R@Glasnow R
SD@Flaherty R@Montero R@Olson R Baz RPepiot RLittell R
SEA @Bello R@Newcomb L@Crochet LQuantrill RGillispie RMeyer R
SFPriester RQuintana LPeralta RMyers RdeGrom REovaldi RMahle R
STL@Schwellenbach R@Strider R@Elder R Patrick RPriester RQuintana L
TB @Pfaadt R@Rodriguez L@Burnes R@King R@Cease R@Vasquez R
TEX @Bido R@Sears L@Ginn R@Verlander R@Ray L@Hicks R
TOR@Brown R@Blanco R@Gusto R @Carrasco R@Fried L@Schmidt R
WSH Kremer RSugano RPovich LSenga RHolmes RMegill R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lonely at the Top
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lonely at the Top
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks for Saturday April 19th
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks for Saturday April 19th
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 19
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 19
College Baseball Best Bet Saturday
College Baseball Best Bet Saturday