Andy Ibanez News: Drives in two Thursday
Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Ibanez helped lead the Tigers to an easy 10-2 win, then sat out the nightcap, though he did enter the contest late as a defensive replacement. The utility player has a solid .259 batting average and .746 OPS to go along with two home runs and 12 RBI in 25 games, but his inconsistent playing time limits his overall fantasy appeal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now