Andy Ibanez News: Drives in two Thursday

Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Ibanez helped lead the Tigers to an easy 10-2 win, then sat out the nightcap, though he did enter the contest late as a defensive replacement. The utility player has a solid .259 batting average and .746 OPS to go along with two home runs and 12 RBI in 25 games, but his inconsistent playing time limits his overall fantasy appeal.