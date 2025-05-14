Andy Pages News: Clubs seventh homer

Pages went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-3 victory over the A's.

Pages went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's series opener to snap an eight-game hit streak, but he got back on track Wednesday with his seventh homer and fifth three-hit effort of the campaign. The 24-year-old began the season with a .544 OPS in his first 20 contests, but in his past 20 games he's batting .388 (33-for-85) with 11 extra-base hits, five stolen bases, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored.