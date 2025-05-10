Andy Pages News: Continues to swing hot bat

Pages went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBI in a 14-11 win over Arizona on Friday.

Pages had a couple of big hits in the contest -- in the third inning, he stroked a two-run single to break a 3-3 tie, and in the ninth he notched an RBI double to contribute to a big Dodgers comeback in the final frame. There was a time earlier this season when the second-year outfielder was struggling and in danger of seeing less playing time, but Pages has turned things around with a red-hot stretch at the plate. Over his last 20 games, he's slashing .375/.405/.613 with four home runs, five doubles, one triple, 15 runs, 17 RBI and three stolen bases.