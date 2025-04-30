Andy Pages News: Dazzles again in huge win

Pages went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 15-2 rout of the Marlins.

The 24-year-old capped his big night by clubbing a 60 mph eephus pitch from position player Javier Sanoja over the left-field fence for a solo shot in the eighth inning. Pages is as hot as any hitter in the majors right now, racking up five multi-hit performance in the last seven games -- a stretch in which he's batting .586 (17-for-29) with four homers, three steals, eight RBI and nine runs.