Andy Pages News: Exiting lineup Monday

Pages is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

In Teoscar Hernandez's (adductor) first game back from the 10-day injured list, the Dodgers will go with Michael Conforto, Hyesong Kim and Hernandez in the outfield. Pages hadn't had a day off in a month, so he could simply be receiving some routine rest Monday rather than being ticketed for a steep reduction in playing time with Hernandez back in the fold. Pages has slashed .356/.375/.634 with seven home runs over his last 24 contests.