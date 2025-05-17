Andy Pages News: Homers again Saturday

Pages went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Angels.

Pages is sizzling at the plate lately, and that's included a recent burst of power. He's homered three times over his last four games, and he's batting .281 (18-for-64) over 15 contests in May. Overall, the outfielder is enjoying a breakout in his second major-league season, barring .288 with an .847 OPS, nine homers, 27 RBI, 23 runs scored and five stolen bases over 43 games. Pages has filled in for Teoscar Hernandez (groin) in right field lately, but given his recent strong play, manager Dave Roberts will likely find a spot for Pages on a near-everyday basis even once Hernandez returns from the injured list.