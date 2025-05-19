Fantasy Baseball
Andy Pages headshot

Andy Pages News: Out of Dodgers' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Pages is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

In Teoscar Hernandez's (adductor) first game back from the 10-day injured list, the Dodgers are going with Michael Conforto, Hyesong Kim and Hernandez in the outfield. Pages hadn't had a day off in a month, so this could simply be some routine rest rather than an indication that his playing time will be cut with Hernandez back in the fold. Pages has slashed .356/.375/.634 with seven home runs over his last 24 contests.

Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers
