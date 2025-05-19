Andy Pages News: Out of Dodgers' lineup

Pages is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

In Teoscar Hernandez's (adductor) first game back from the 10-day injured list, the Dodgers are going with Michael Conforto, Hyesong Kim and Hernandez in the outfield. Pages hadn't had a day off in a month, so this could simply be some routine rest rather than an indication that his playing time will be cut with Hernandez back in the fold. Pages has slashed .356/.375/.634 with seven home runs over his last 24 contests.