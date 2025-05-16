Fantasy Baseball
Andy Pages News: Remains hot with another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 9:08am

Pages went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 19-2 rout of the Athletics.

The Dodgers' offense put on a show in the blowout victory, and Pages was in the middle of it, going yard to cap a seven-run third inning. That gave Los Angeles a 13-2 lead, and Pages was one of three regulars pulled before the top of the next frame in order to get some extra rest. The long ball was his second in as many games and continued a hot 10-game stretch at the plate during which the outfielder is slashing .349/.364/.581 with the two homers, 10 RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases.

