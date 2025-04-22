Fantasy Baseball
Angel Martinez

Angel Martinez News: Logs two hits, run in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Martinez doubled and scored what turned out to be the winning run in the fourth inning. He started a third consecutive game in center field, as Martinez appears to have overtaken Lane Thomas (.366 OPS) as the primary starter. It makes sense, because Martinez is batting .364 (12-for-33) with an .868 OPS over nine games since his call-up from Triple-A.

Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
