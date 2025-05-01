Angel Martinez News: Taking seat Thursday

Martinez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Daniel Schneemann will get the nod in center field while Martinez takes a seat after starting in both of the past two contests. Since Lane Thomas (wrist) landed on the injured list April 22, Martinez has seen the bulk of the starts in center field. Martinez is batting .313 over his last 10 games, but he hasn't been a strong source of counting statistics while typically batting near the bottom of the lineup. He's recorded just three runs, two RBI and one stolen base over that 10-game stretch.