Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa News: Looks sharp this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 12:26pm

Zerpa threw a scoreless inning in Friday's spring training win over the Angels. He's thrown four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks this spring.

Zerpa became a high-leverage weapon last season thanks to a sinker with high velocity (it reached 99 mph last year, according to MLB.com) that helped lead to a 58.4% ground-ball rate. He'll be a key lefty in the late innings in the bullpen and could be a good source of holds (12 last season).

Angel Zerpa
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
