The Z Files: NFBC Postseason Hold'em Contest

Our friends at the National Fantasy Baseball Championship run of the more challenging playoff tournaments and it doesn't start until the Divisional Series commence on Saturday, so there is still time to get some skin in the postseason game.
The entry fee is $150 with a $20,000 grand prize. Participants are allowed up to a dozen entries. The top 20 overall teams finish in the money. the prize pool is based on 400 entries, though the NFBC will expand to 550 if there is interest. Prizes will be adjusted proportionately.
The rules can be found HERE. What follows is a synopsis and positional rankings.
An active roster has 16 players, composed of the following positions:
- 1 Catcher
- 1 First Baseman
- 1 Second Baseman
- 1 Third Baseman
- 1 Shortstop
- 4 Outfielders
- 1 Utility
- 6 Starting Pitchers
Scoring is:
Hitting
- 1 Run
- 1 Single
- 2 Double
- 3 Triple
- 4 Home Run
- 1 RBI
- 1 SB
- 1 BB
- 1 HBP
- -.25 Out
Pitching
- 1 Inning pitched
- 1 Strikeout
- 4 Win
- 4 Save
- -1 Earned Run
Rosters are reset at the end of the League Divisional Series and League Championship Series. The same 16 positions comprise the roster for each of the three rounds, but you're able to refresh the players... with a twist.
The points are subject to multipliers, based on the number of consecutive series they're on your active roster.
Multipliers
Everyone gets 1x in the Divisional Series.
Those carried over to the Championship Series garner 2x. Those continuing all the
Those carried over to the Championship Series garner 2x. Those continuing all the way to the World Series collect 3x.
Players added to your roster for the Divisional Series get 1x, but if they make it to the World Series, they're bumped to 2x.
Players added for the World Series get 1x, even if they were on the Divisional Series then dropped for the Championship Series.
The Multipliers combined with the following roster requirements render this extremely challenging, and a whole lot of fun.
Lineup Requirements
- Divisional Series: Maximum of three players per playoff team, minimum of one player per playoff team
- Championship Series: Maximum of six players per remaining team, minimum of two players from each remaining team
- World Series: Maximum of 10 players per remaining team, minimum of six players per remaining team
This setup favors riding two teams all the way to the World Series, maximizing the multipliers. Keep in mind there will be a lot of participants with multiple entries, each likely covering a different combination of World Series participants. Don't be intimidated. Sure, they may have a better chance of landing on the clubs in the final round, but you're only competing with that particular roster. Chances are, all of their other entries are dead money.
Those with multiple entries have a better chance to be alive if a lower ranked team makes it all the way through. It's up to you to decide if you want to go chalk and in theory compete with more teams at the end, or go a contrarian route, hope for upsets then compete with fewer rosters for the big money. If you believe there will be upsets, and assemble your roster accordingly, Yahtzee!
What follows are positional rankings, based on the aforementioned scoring. The rankings are straight; they don't include adjustments for speculating on the length of each series or chances of advancing. That is left to you and the teams you decide to back for advancement.
Please note the scoring system renders quirky results. With SB, runs and RBI only worth one point each, and high contact being rewarded via fewer outs, the order is non-intuitive. Most of the perceived starters are indeed ranked near the top, but players like Luis Arraez are unusually high, since they aren't penalized by fewer counting stats. Also, the PTS column in overall for batters is akin to wRC+. That is, an average player is assigned 100, so 200 means twice as good as average, etc.
Good luck! I hope to see you on the Leaderboard.
Overall Hitters
|Player
|Team
|POS
|PTS
|1
|Bobby Witt
|KCR
|SS
|313.0
|2
|Luis Arraez
|SDP
|1B, 2B
|305.5
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|UT
|288.7
|4
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|267.9
|5
|Juan Soto
|NYY
|OF
|259.8
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|249.0
|7
|Jurickson Profar
|SDP
|OF
|248.8
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|242.0
|9
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|235.4
|10
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|232.9
|11
|Manny Machado
|SDP
|3B
|231.5
|12
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|231.4
|13
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|2B
|230.4
|14
|Jackson Merrill
|SDP
|SS, OF
|227.8
|15
|Salvador Perez
|KCR
|C, 1B
|224.7
|16
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|223.9
|17
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|222.5
|18
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|220.6
|19
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|OF
|220.1
|20
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|219.4
|21
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|217.5
|22
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|217.3
|23
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|217.1
|24
|Maikel Garcia
|KCR
|2B, 3B
|211.4
|25
|Jake Cronenworth
|SDP
|1B, 2B
|208.1
|26
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2B, SS, OF
|202.1
|27
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B, 3B
|200.6
|28
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|200.6
|29
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|197.0
|30
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|192.5
|31
|Matt Vierling
|DET
|3B, OF
|189.3
|32
|Will Smith
|LAD
|C
|174.9
|33
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|169.9
|34
|Xander Bogaerts
|SDP
|2B, SS
|169.3
|35
|Tommy Pham
|KCR
|OF
|157.3
|36
|Fernando Tatis
|SDP
|OF
|153.3
|37
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B, SS
|144.9
|38
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|144.2
|39
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|143.4
|40
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|143.3
|41
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|142.6
|42
|Jose Iglesias
|NYM
|2B, 3B
|140.3
|43
|Kyle Isbel
|KCR
|OF
|136.0
|44
|Miguel Rojas
|LAD
|2B, 3B, SS
|129.5
|45
|Jesse Winker
|NYM
|OF
|125.1
|46
|Brayan Rocchio
|CLE
|SS
|121.4
|47
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|OF
|120.7
|48
|Donovan Solano
|SDP
|1B, 2B, 3B
|119.9
|49
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|114.9
|50
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|1B, 2B, 3B, SS, OF
|114.0
|51
|Tyrone Taylor
|NYM
|OF
|112.3
|52
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|105.5
|53
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|101.6
|54
|Freddy Fermin
|KCR
|C
|100.6
|55
|David Fry
|CLE
|C, 1B, OF
|94.2
|56
|Alex Verdugo
|NYY
|OF
|94.2
|57
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|93.7
|58
|Paul DeJong
|KCR
|3B, SS
|91.8
|59
|Hunter Renfroe
|KCR
|OF
|87.1
|60
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|85.7
|61
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|1B
|82.7
|62
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|81.2
|63
|Austin Hays
|PHI
|OF
|78.8
|64
|Kyle Higashioka
|SDP
|C
|63.8
|65
|Andy Ibanez
|DET
|1B, 2B, 3B, OF
|59.9
|66
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|50.5
|67
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|2B, SS, OF
|48.7
|68
|Zach McKinstry
|DET
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|46.7
|69
|Gavin Lux
|LAD
|2B, OF
|45.7
|70
|J.D. Martinez
|NYM
|UT
|40.4
|71
|Andy Pages
|LAD
|OF
|39.7
|72
|Harrison Bader
|NYM
|OF
|39.7
|73
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|DET
|3B, OF
|39.3
|74
|Wenceel Perez
|DET
|OF
|38.4
|75
|Johan Rojas
|PHI
|OF
|37.4
|76
|Will Brennan
|CLE
|OF
|35.0
|77
|Elias Diaz
|SDP
|C
|33.7
|78
|Jhonkensy Noel
|CLE
|1B, OF
|33.5
|79
|Trey Sweeney
|DET
|SS
|33.0
|80
|Michael Massey
|KCR
|2B
|32.1
|81
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|NYY
|1B, 2B, 3B, OF
|31.9
|82
|MJ Melendez
|KCR
|OF
|28.5
|83
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|27.4
|84
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|27.3
|85
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|2B, 3B, SS
|26.7
|86
|David Peralta
|SDP
|OF
|26.2
|87
|Adam Frazier
|KCR
|2B, OF
|22.8
|88
|Jake Rogers
|DET
|C
|22.6
|89
|Austin Hedges
|CLE
|C
|21.3
|90
|Kevin Kiermaier
|LAD
|OF
|20.2
|91
|Nick Ahmed
|SDP
|SS
|20.1
|92
|Garrett Hampson
|KCR
|2B, SS, OF
|19.7
|93
|Robbie Grossman
|KCR
|OF
|19.6
|94
|Jose Trevino
|NYY
|C
|18.8
|95
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|17.4
|96
|Dairon Blanco
|KCR
|OF
|17.4
|97
|Austin Barnes
|LAD
|C
|16.9
|98
|Daniel Schneemann
|CLE
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|16.4
|99
|Garrett Stubbs
|PHI
|C
|15.8
|100
|Tyler Wade
|SDP
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|15.6
|101
|Angel Martinez
|CLE
|SS, OF
|14.1
|102
|Trent Grisham
|NYY
|OF
|13.1
|103
|Kyle Manzardo
|CLE
|1B
|10.7
|104
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|C
|10.4
|105
|Luis Torrens
|NYM
|C
|10.3
|106
|Ben Rice
|NYY
|C, 1B
|10.0
|107
|Weston Wilson
|PHI
|OF
|9.7
|108
|Jon Berti
|NYY
|2B, SS
|9.2
|109
|Jace Jung
|DET
|2B, 3B
|8.8
|110
|Kody Clemens
|PHI
|1B, 3B
|8.2
|111
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|7.7
|112
|Yuli Gurriel
|KCR
|1B
|6.3
|113
|Luisangel Acuna
|NYM
|SS
|3.9
|114
|Buddy Kennedy
|PHI
|3B
|2.0
|115
|Brandon Lockridge
|SDP
|OF
|0.9
|116
|Eddy Alvarez
|NYM
|UT
|0.2
Catcher
|Player
|Team
|1
|Salvador Perez
|KCR
|2
|Will Smith
|LAD
|3
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|4
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|5
|Freddy Fermin
|KCR
|6
|David Fry
|CLE
|7
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|8
|Kyle Higashioka
|SDP
|9
|Elias Diaz
|SDP
|10
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|11
|Jake Rogers
|DET
|12
|Austin Hedges
|CLE
|13
|Jose Trevino
|NYY
|14
|Austin Barnes
|LAD
|15
|Garrett Stubbs
|PHI
|16
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|17
|Luis Torrens
|NYM
|18
|Ben Rice
|NYY
First Base
|Player
|Team
|1
|Luis Arraez
|SDP
|2
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|3
|Salvador Perez
|KCR
|4
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|6
|Jake Cronenworth
|SDP
|7
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|8
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|9
|Donovan Solano
|SDP
|10
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|11
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|12
|David Fry
|CLE
|13
|Anthony Rizzo
|NYY
|14
|Andy Ibanez
|DET
|15
|Jhonkensy Noel
|CLE
|16
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|NYY
|17
|Kyle Manzardo
|CLE
|18
|Ben Rice
|NYY
|19
|Kody Clemens
|PHI
|20
|Yuli Gurriel
|KCR
Second Base
|Player
|Team
|1
|Luis Arraez
|SDP
|2
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|3
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|4
|Maikel Garcia
|KCR
|5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SDP
|6
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|7
|Colt Keith
|DET
|8
|Xander Bogaerts
|SDP
|9
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|10
|Jose Iglesias
|NYM
|11
|Miguel Rojas
|LAD
|12
|Donovan Solano
|SDP
|13
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|14
|Andy Ibanez
|DET
|15
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
|16
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|17
|Zach McKinstry
|DET
|18
|Gavin Lux
|LAD
|19
|Michael Massey
|KCR
|20
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|NYY
|21
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|22
|Adam Frazier
|KCR
|23
|Garrett Hampson
|KCR
|24
|Daniel Schneemann
|CLE
|25
|Tyler Wade
|SDP
|26
|Jace Jung
|DET
Third base
|Player
|Team
|1
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|2
|Manny Machado
|SDP
|3
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|4
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|5
|Maikel Garcia
|KCR
|6
|Colt Keith
|DET
|7
|Matt Vierling
|DET
|8
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|9
|Jose Iglesias
|NYM
|10
|Miguel Rojas
|LAD
|11
|Donovan Solano
|SDP
|12
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|13
|Paul DeJong
|KCR
|14
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|15
|Andy Ibanez
|DET
|16
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
|17
|Zach McKinstry
|DET
|18
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|DET
|19
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|NYY
|20
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|21
|Daniel Schneemann
|CLE
|22
|Tyler Wade
|SDP
|23
|Jon Berti
|NYY
|24
|Jace Jung
|DET
|25
|Kody Clemens
|PHI
|26
|Buddy Kennedy
|PHI
Shortstop
|Player
|Team
|1
|Bobby Witt
|KCR
|2
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|3
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|4
|Jackson Merrill
|SDP
|5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|6
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|7
|Xander Bogaerts
|SDP
|8
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|9
|Miguel Rojas
|LAD
|10
|Brayan Rocchio
|CLE
|11
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|12
|Paul DeJong
|KCR
|13
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
|14
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|15
|Trey Sweeney
|DET
|16
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|17
|Zach McKinstry
|DET
|18
|Nick Ahmed
|SDP
|19
|Garrett Hampson
|KCR
|20
|Daniel Schneemann
|CLE
|21
|Tyler Wade
|SDP
|22
|Angel Martinez
|CLE
|23
|Jon Berti
|NYY
|24
|Luisangel Acuna
|NYM
Outfield
UT Only
|Player
|Team
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|2
|J.D. Martinez
|NYM
|3
|Eddy Alvarez
|NYM