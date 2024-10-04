Fantasy Baseball
The Z Files: NFBC Postseason Hold'em Contest

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on October 4, 2024

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

Our friends at the National Fantasy Baseball Championship run of the more challenging playoff tournaments and it doesn't start until the Divisional Series commence on Saturday, so there is still time to get some skin in the postseason game.

The entry fee is $150 with a $20,000 grand prize. Participants are allowed up to a dozen entries. The top 20 overall teams finish in the money. the prize pool is based on 400 entries, though the NFBC will expand to 550 if there is interest. Prizes will be adjusted proportionately.

The rules can be found HERE. What follows is a synopsis and positional rankings.

An active roster has 16 players, composed of the following positions:

  • 1 Catcher
  • 1 First Baseman
  • 1 Second Baseman
  • 1 Third Baseman
  • 1 Shortstop
  • 4 Outfielders
  • 1 Utility
  • 6 Starting Pitchers

Scoring is:

Hitting

  • 1 Run
  • 1 Single
  • 2 Double
  • 3 Triple
  • 4 Home Run
  • 1 RBI
  • 1 SB
  • 1 BB
  • 1 HBP
  • -.25 Out

Pitching

  • 1 Inning pitched
  • 1 Strikeout
  • 4 Win
  • 4 Save
  • -1 Earned Run

Rosters are reset at the end of the League Divisional Series and League Championship Series. The same 16 positions comprise the roster for each of the three rounds, but you're able to refresh the players... with a twist.

The points are subject to multipliers, based on the number of consecutive series they're on your active roster.

Multipliers

Everyone gets 1x in the Divisional Series.

Those carried over to the Championship Series garner 2x. Those continuing all the

The Multipliers combined with the following roster requirements render this extremely challenging, and a whole lot of fun.

Lineup Requirements

  • Divisional Series: Maximum of three players per playoff team, minimum of one player per playoff team
  • Championship Series: Maximum of six players per remaining team, minimum of two players from each remaining team
  • World Series: Maximum of 10 players per remaining team, minimum of six players per remaining team

This setup favors riding two teams all the way to the World Series, maximizing the multipliers. Keep in mind there will be a lot of participants with multiple entries, each likely covering a different combination of World Series participants. Don't be intimidated. Sure, they may have a better chance of landing on the clubs in the final round, but you're only competing with that particular roster. Chances are, all of their other entries are dead money.

Those with multiple entries have a better chance to be alive if a lower ranked team makes it all the way through. It's up to you to decide if you want to go chalk and in theory compete with more teams at the end, or go a contrarian route, hope for upsets then compete with fewer rosters for the big money. If you believe there will be upsets, and assemble your roster accordingly, Yahtzee!

What follows are positional rankings, based on the aforementioned scoring. The rankings are straight; they don't include adjustments for speculating on the length of each series or chances of advancing. That is left to you and the teams you decide to back for advancement.

Please note the scoring system renders quirky results. With SB, runs and RBI only worth one point each, and high contact being rewarded via fewer outs, the order is non-intuitive. Most of the perceived starters are indeed ranked near the top, but players like Luis Arraez are unusually high, since they aren't penalized by fewer counting stats. Also, the PTS column in overall for batters is akin to wRC+. That is, an average player is assigned 100, so 200 means twice as good as average, etc.

Good luck! I hope to see you on the Leaderboard.

Overall Hitters

PlayerTeamPOSPTS
1Bobby WittKCRSS313.0
2Luis ArraezSDP1B, 2B305.5
3Shohei OhtaniLADUT288.7
4Aaron JudgeNYYOF267.9
5Juan SotoNYYOF259.8
6Jose RamirezCLE3B249.0
7Jurickson ProfarSDPOF248.8
8Francisco LindorNYMSS242.0
9Anthony VolpeNYYSS235.4
10Freddie FreemanLAD1B232.9
11Manny MachadoSDP3B231.5
12Andres GimenezCLE2B231.4
13Gleyber TorresNYY2B230.4
14Jackson MerrillSDPSS, OF227.8
15Salvador PerezKCRC, 1B224.7
16Steven KwanCLEOF223.9
17Teoscar HernandezLADOF222.5
18Trea TurnerPHISS220.6
19Kyle SchwarberPHIOF220.1
20Alec BohmPHI1B, 3B219.4
21Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF217.5
22Bryce HarperPHI1B217.3
23Nick CastellanosPHIOF217.1
24Maikel GarciaKCR2B, 3B211.4
25Jake CronenworthSDP1B, 2B208.1
26Mookie BettsLAD2B, SS, OF202.1
27Colt KeithDET2B, 3B200.6
28Pete AlonsoNYM1B200.6
29Josh NaylorCLE1B197.0
30Riley GreeneDETOF192.5
31Matt VierlingDET3B, OF189.3
32Will SmithLADC174.9
33Lane ThomasCLEOF169.9
34Xander BogaertsSDP2B, SS169.3
35Tommy PhamKCROF157.3
36Fernando TatisSDPOF153.3
37Bryson StottPHI2B, SS144.9
38Brandon NimmoNYMOF144.2
39Starling MarteNYMOF143.4
40J.T. RealmutoPHIC143.3
41Mark VientosNYM3B142.6
42Jose IglesiasNYM2B, 3B140.3
43Kyle IsbelKCROF136.0
44Miguel RojasLAD2B, 3B, SS129.5
45Jesse WinkerNYMOF125.1
46Brayan RocchioCLESS121.4
47Giancarlo StantonNYYOF120.7
48Donovan SolanoSDP1B, 2B, 3B119.9
49Brandon MarshPHIOF114.9
50Enrique HernandezLAD1B, 2B, 3B, SS, OF114.0
51Tyrone TaylorNYMOF112.3
52Francisco AlvarezNYMC105.5
53Spencer TorkelsonDET1B101.6
54Freddy FerminKCRC100.6
55David FryCLEC, 1B, OF94.2
56Alex VerdugoNYYOF94.2
57Parker MeadowsDETOF93.7
58Paul DeJongKCR3B, SS91.8
59Hunter RenfroeKCROF87.1
60Austin WellsNYYC85.7
61Anthony RizzoNYY1B82.7
62Max MuncyLAD3B81.2
63Austin HaysPHIOF78.8
64Kyle HigashiokaSDPC63.8
65Andy IbanezDET1B, 2B, 3B, OF59.9
66Chris TaylorLAD2B, 3B, SS, OF50.5
67Tommy EdmanLAD2B, SS, OF48.7
68Zach McKinstryDET2B, 3B, SS, OF46.7
69Gavin LuxLAD2B, OF45.7
70J.D. MartinezNYMUT40.4
71Andy PagesLADOF39.7
72Harrison BaderNYMOF39.7
73Justyn-Henry MalloyDET3B, OF39.3
74Wenceel PerezDETOF38.4
75Johan RojasPHIOF37.4
76Will BrennanCLEOF35.0
77Elias DiazSDPC33.7
78Jhonkensy NoelCLE1B, OF33.5
79Trey SweeneyDETSS33.0
80Michael MasseyKCR2B32.1
81Oswaldo CabreraNYY1B, 2B, 3B, OF31.9
82MJ MelendezKCROF28.5
83Bo NaylorCLEC27.4
84Kerry CarpenterDETOF27.3
85Edmundo SosaPHI2B, 3B, SS26.7
86David PeraltaSDPOF26.2
87Adam FrazierKCR2B, OF22.8
88Jake RogersDETC22.6
89Austin HedgesCLEC21.3
90Kevin KiermaierLADOF20.2
91Nick AhmedSDPSS20.1
92Garrett HampsonKCR2B, SS, OF19.7
93Robbie GrossmanKCROF19.6
94Jose TrevinoNYYC18.8
95Jasson DominguezNYYOF17.4
96Dairon BlancoKCROF17.4
97Austin BarnesLADC16.9
98Daniel SchneemannCLE2B, 3B, SS, OF16.4
99Garrett StubbsPHIC15.8
100Tyler WadeSDP2B, 3B, SS, OF15.6
101Angel MartinezCLESS, OF14.1
102Trent GrishamNYYOF13.1
103Kyle ManzardoCLE1B10.7
104Dillon DinglerDETC10.4
105Luis TorrensNYMC10.3
106Ben RiceNYYC, 1B10.0
107Weston WilsonPHIOF9.7
108Jon BertiNYY2B, SS9.2
109Jace JungDET2B, 3B8.8
110Kody ClemensPHI1B, 3B8.2
111James OutmanLADOF7.7
112Yuli GurrielKCR1B6.3
113Luisangel AcunaNYMSS3.9
114Buddy KennedyPHI3B2.0
115Brandon LockridgeSDPOF0.9
116Eddy AlvarezNYMUT0.2

Catcher

PlayerTeam
1Salvador PerezKCR
2Will SmithLAD
3J.T. RealmutoPHI
4Francisco AlvarezNYM
5Freddy FerminKCR
6David FryCLE
7Austin WellsNYY
8Kyle HigashiokaSDP
9Elias DiazSDP
10Bo NaylorCLE
11Jake RogersDET
12Austin HedgesCLE
13Jose TrevinoNYY
14Austin BarnesLAD
15Garrett StubbsPHI
16Dillon DinglerDET
17Luis TorrensNYM
18Ben RiceNYY

First Base

PlayerTeam
1Luis ArraezSDP
2Freddie FreemanLAD
3Salvador PerezKCR
4Alec BohmPHI
5Bryce HarperPHI
6Jake CronenworthSDP
7Pete AlonsoNYM
8Josh NaylorCLE
9Donovan SolanoSDP
10Enrique HernandezLAD
11Spencer TorkelsonDET
12David FryCLE
13Anthony RizzoNYY
14Andy IbanezDET
15Jhonkensy NoelCLE
16Oswaldo CabreraNYY
17Kyle ManzardoCLE
18Ben RiceNYY
19Kody ClemensPHI
20Yuli GurrielKCR

Second Base

PlayerTeam
1Luis ArraezSDP
2Andres GimenezCLE
3Gleyber TorresNYY
4Maikel GarciaKCR
5Jake CronenworthSDP
6Mookie BettsLAD
7Colt KeithDET
8Xander BogaertsSDP
9Bryson StottPHI
10Jose IglesiasNYM
11Miguel RojasLAD
12Donovan SolanoSDP
13Enrique HernandezLAD
14Andy IbanezDET
15Chris TaylorLAD
16Tommy EdmanLAD
17Zach McKinstryDET
18Gavin LuxLAD
19Michael MasseyKCR
20Oswaldo CabreraNYY
21Edmundo SosaPHI
22Adam FrazierKCR
23Garrett HampsonKCR
24Daniel SchneemannCLE
25Tyler WadeSDP
26Jace JungDET

Third base

PlayerTeam
1Jose RamirezCLE
2Manny MachadoSDP
3Alec BohmPHI
4Jazz ChisholmNYY
5Maikel GarciaKCR
6Colt KeithDET
7Matt VierlingDET
8Mark VientosNYM
9Jose IglesiasNYM
10Miguel RojasLAD
11Donovan SolanoSDP
12Enrique HernandezLAD
13Paul DeJongKCR
14Max MuncyLAD
15Andy IbanezDET
16Chris TaylorLAD
17Zach McKinstryDET
18Justyn-Henry MalloyDET
19Oswaldo CabreraNYY
20Edmundo SosaPHI
21Daniel SchneemannCLE
22Tyler WadeSDP
23Jon BertiNYY
24Jace JungDET
25Kody ClemensPHI
26Buddy KennedyPHI

Shortstop

PlayerTeam
1Bobby WittKCR
2Francisco LindorNYM
3Anthony VolpeNYY
4Jackson MerrillSDP
5Trea TurnerPHI
6Mookie BettsLAD
7Xander BogaertsSDP
8Bryson StottPHI
9Miguel RojasLAD
10Brayan RocchioCLE
11Enrique HernandezLAD
12Paul DeJongKCR
13Chris TaylorLAD
14Tommy EdmanLAD
15Trey SweeneyDET
16Edmundo SosaPHI
17Zach McKinstryDET
18Nick AhmedSDP
19Garrett HampsonKCR
20Daniel SchneemannCLE
21Tyler WadeSDP
22Angel MartinezCLE
23Jon BertiNYY
24Luisangel AcunaNYM

Outfield

PlayerTeam
1Aaron JudgeNYY
2Juan SotoNYY
3Jurickson ProfarSDP
4Jackson MerrillSDP
5Steven KwanCLE
6Teoscar HernandezLAD
7Kyle SchwarberPHI
8Jazz ChisholmNYY
9Nick CastellanosPHI
10Mookie BettsLAD
11Riley GreeneDET
12Matt VierlingDET
13Lane ThomasCLE
14Tommy PhamKCR
15Fernando TatisSDP
16Brandon NimmoNYM
17Starling MarteNYM
18Kyle IsbelKCR
19Jesse WinkerNYM
20Giancarlo StantonNYY
21Brandon MarshPHI
22Enrique HernandezLAD
23Tyrone TaylorNYM
24David FryCLE
25Alex VerdugoNYY
26Parker MeadowsDET
27Hunter RenfroeKCR
28Austin HaysPHI
29Andy IbanezDET
30Chris TaylorLAD
31Tommy EdmanLAD
32Gavin LuxLAD
33Andy PagesLAD
34Harrison BaderNYM
35Justyn-Henry MalloyDET
36Wenceel PerezDET
37Johan RojasPHI
38Will BrennanCLE
39Jhonkensy NoelCLE
40Oswaldo CabreraNYY
41MJ MelendezKCR
42Kerry CarpenterDET
43David PeraltaSDP
44Zach McKinstryDET
45Adam FrazierKCR
46Kevin KiermaierLAD
47Garrett HampsonKCR
48Robbie GrossmanKCR
49Jasson DominguezNYY
50Dairon BlancoKCR
51Daniel SchneemannCLE
52Tyler WadeSDP
53Angel MartinezCLE
54Trent GrishamNYY
55Weston WilsonPHI
56James OutmanLAD
57Brandon LockridgeSDP

UT Only

PlayerTeam
1Shohei OhtaniLAD
2J.D. MartinezNYM
3Eddy AlvarezNYM

Pitchers

PlayerTeam
1Tarik SkubalDET
2Zack WheelerPHI
3Jack FlahertyLAD
4Michael KingSDP
5Cole RagansKCR
6Dylan CeaseSDP
7Seth LugoKCR
8Aaron NolaPHI
9Gerrit ColeNYY
10Luis GilNYY
11Carlos RodonNYY
12Tanner BibeeCLE
13Sean ManaeaNYM
14Clarke SchmidtNYY
15David PetersonNYM
16Emmanuel ClaseCLE
17Ranger SuarezPHI
18Luis SeverinoNYM
19Michael WachaKCR
20Matthew BoydCLE
21Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD
22Cristopher SanchezPHI
23Tylor MegillNYM
24Yu DarvishSDP
25Brady SingerKCR
26Joe MusgroveSDP
27Robert SuarezSDP
28Keider MonteroDET
29Edwin DiazNYM
30Alec MarshKCR
31Luke WeaverNYY
32Ben LivelyCLE
33Jose QuintanaNYM
34Matt WaldronSDP
35Joey CantilloCLE
36Michael LorenzenKCR
37Reese OlsonDET
38Jason FoleyDET
39Lucas ErcegKCR
40Gavin WilliamsCLE
41Michael KopechLAD
42Martin PerezSDP
43Marcus StromanNYY
44Carlos EstevezPHI
45Casey MizeDET
46Walker BuehlerLAD
47Cade SmithCLE
48Evan PhillipsLAD
49Taijuan WalkerPHI
50Jason AdamSDP
51Alex VesiaLAD
52Jose ButtoNYM
53Jeff HoffmanPHI
54Daniel HudsonLAD
55Kris BubicKCR
56Matt StrahmPHI
57Reed GarrettNYM
58Jeremiah EstradaSDP
59Clay HolmesNYY
60Pedro AvilaCLE
61Jose AlvaradoPHI
62Tyler HoltonDET
63Hunter GaddisCLE
64Tanner ScottSDP
65Ryne StanekNYM
66Orion KerkeringPHI
67Tim HerrinCLE
68Nick SandlinCLE
69Adrian MorejonSDP
70Tanner BanksPHI
71Will VestDET
72Mark LeiterNYY
73Beau BrieskeDET
74Landon KnackLAD
75Blake TreinenLAD
76Phil MatonNYM
77Yuki MatsuiSDP
78Adam OttavinoNYM
79Jose RuizPHI
80Anthony BandaLAD
81John SchreiberKCR
82Kenta MaedaDET
83Brant HurterDET
84Bryan HoeingSDP
85Tim HillNYY
86Sam LongKCR
87Angel ZerpaKCR
88Huascar BrazobanNYM
89Tommy KahnleNYY
90Danny YoungNYM
91Eli MorganCLE
92Daniel LynchKCR
93Ian HamiltonNYY
94Wandy PeraltaSDP
95Joe KellyLAD
96Brenan HanifeeDET
97Ryan BrasierLAD
98Carlos HernandezKCR
99Kolby AllardPHI
100Sean GuentherDET
101Tim MayzaNYY
102Erik SabrowskiCLE
103Ty MaddenDET
104Alex YoungNYM
105Andrew WaltersCLE
106Edgardo HenriquezLAD
107Joey LucchesiNYM
108Clayton BeeterNYY
109Jackson JobeDET

