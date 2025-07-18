Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, July 18

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for July 18: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball returns from the All-Star break with all 30 teams in action Friday. Among the top matchups will be the Dodgers hosting the Brewers. Let's dig into the player prop options and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 51-29 (+10.70 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Friday

Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Betting Picks

Bobby Witt Jr. over 1.5 total bases (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Witt's power numbers are down a bit this season. After posting a .256 ISO last season, he has a .210 ISO this year. However, he has been more productive on the road than at home. He has a .388 wOBA and a .213 ISO on the road, compared to a .328 wOBA and a .207 ISO at home. It's also worth noting that all 14 of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers.

Witt comes out of the All-Star break with a favorable matchup against Sandy Alcantara. The former Cy Young winner has struggled to regain his previous form while returning from Tommy John surgery. Heading into the break, Alcantara had given up at least five runs in three straight starts. For the season, he has a 1.48 WHIP. Expect Witt to be a difficult out for him.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Picks

Corey Seager 1+ walks (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Seager has always had a good eye at the plate, posting a 9.6% walk rate for his career. However, he has a 13.3% walk rate this season. The Rangers don't exactly have a lot of potent hitters around him, so it makes sense for opposing pitchers to remain careful with Seager. In terms of this prop, Seager has drawn at least one walk in seven of his last 10 games.

Reese Olson will start for the Tigers, marking his third appearance since coming off the IL. In his first two outings, he walked three batters across 9.1 innings. For the season, Olson has a 9.1% walk rate. Combine his control issues with him potentially being careful with Seager and this wager is worth the risk at plus odds.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Picks

Justin Verlander over 2.5 earned runs allowed (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

This season has been a struggle for Verlander, who has a 4.70 ERA and a 4.54 xFIP. He's not missing many bats, posting a 19.9% strikeout rate that is well below his career mark of 24.4%. He has also allowed a 10.4% barrel rate, which is in stark contrast to his career barrel rate allowed of 6.6%. Heading into this matchup with the Blue Jays, Verlander has given up at least three earned runs in three of his last five starts.

