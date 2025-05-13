Fantasy Baseball
Anthony DeSclafani headshot

Anthony DeSclafani Injury: Joins Yankees on MiLB pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 2:50pm

DeSclafani (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

DeSclafani missed all of last season due to flexor tendon repair surgery on his right elbow. More than 13 months after his procedure, it's unclear where he is in his rehab process, but the Yankees evidently feel good about his current status and will send him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue building up.

Anthony DeSclafani
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
