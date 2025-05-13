Anthony DeSclafani Injury: Joins Yankees on MiLB pact

DeSclafani (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

DeSclafani missed all of last season due to flexor tendon repair surgery on his right elbow. More than 13 months after his procedure, it's unclear where he is in his rehab process, but the Yankees evidently feel good about his current status and will send him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue building up.