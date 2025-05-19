Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Maldonado

Anthony Maldonado News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 7:27am

The Athletics optioned Maldonado to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for J.T. Ginn (elbow), who will return from the injured list to start Monday's game against the Angels. Maldonado was called up Friday and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two during his lone one-inning appearance out of the Athletics bullpen. He'll return to Triple-A, where he's posted a 0.73 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB across 12.1 innings.

Anthony Maldonado
Sacramento Athletics
