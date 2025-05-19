Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Maldonado News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Maldonado was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

The move makes room on the Athletics' 26-man roster for J.T. Ginn (elbow), who will start in Monday's game against the Angels. Maldonado was brought up to the majors Friday and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two in one inning against the Giants. He'll return to Triple-A, where he's posted a 0.73 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB across 12.1 innings.

Anthony Maldonado
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
