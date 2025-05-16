Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Maldonado headshot

Anthony Maldonado News: Promoted to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Athletics selected Maldonado's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Maldonado has been brilliant in the minors this season, posting a dominant 0.73 ERA and 0.66 WHIP with a 17:2 K:BB in 12.1 innings with Las Vegas. He'll now join the struggling Athletics bullpen alongside Matt Krook, replacing Jason Alexander and Osvaldo Bido on the big-league pitching staff.

Anthony Maldonado
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now