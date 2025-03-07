Anthony Molina News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Molina to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Molina appeared in two spring training games for the Rockies and allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings. He'll start the 2025 campaign in the minors, and he'll look to perform well enough to get a call-up to the majors should the Rockies need another arm out of the bullpen. Molina posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 59.2 innings for Colorado during the 2024 regular season.