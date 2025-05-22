Anthony Santander Injury: Absent from Thursday's lineup

Santander (hip) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Padres.

Santander was lifted from Wednesday's 14-0 win after aggravating a left hip injury. The Blue Jays haven't indicated at this point whether Santander might require a trip to the 10-day injured list, but he will need at least a day or two of rest. Daulton Varsho will get a day in the designated-hitter spot, while Myles Straw will patrol center field for the Blue Jays in Thursday's series finale.