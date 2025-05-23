Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander Injury: Expected back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Manager John Schneider said Friday that he expects Santander (hip) to be back in the starting lineup Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander appeared as a pinch hitter during the ninth inning of Friday's game and drew a walk, which supports the idea that he's healthy enough to play. The 30-year-old hasn't started a game since injuring his hip Wednesday and is slashing .216/.286/.353 across 56 plate appearances since the start of May.

