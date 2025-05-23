Anthony Santander Injury: Remains out Friday

Santander (hip) remains out of the lineup for Friday's contest in Tampa Bay.

Santander's left hip has bothered hip off-and-on over the past week and this will be his second straight day out of the lineup after he had to exit Wednesday's game versus the Padres. George Springer will be at designated hitter for the Blue Jays on Friday, while Jonatan Clase and Nathan Lukes will hold down the corner outfield spots.