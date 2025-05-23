Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Santander (hip) remains out of the lineup for Friday's contest in Tampa Bay.

Santander's left hip has bothered hip off-and-on over the past week and this will be his second straight day out of the lineup after he had to exit Wednesday's game versus the Padres. George Springer will be at designated hitter for the Blue Jays on Friday, while Jonatan Clase and Nathan Lukes will hold down the corner outfield spots.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays

