Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander News: Back in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Santander (hip) is starting in right field and batting sixth against the Rays on Saturday.

Santander was held out of the Blue Jays' lineup for the past two games due to a lingering left hip issue, but he pinch hit in the ninth inning of Friday's game and is back in right field for Saturday's bout. Santander has slashed .216/.298/.353 with two home runs, six RBI and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate across 57 plate appearances since the beginning of May.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
