Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander News: Reaches base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2025 at 6:55pm

Santander went 2-for-2 with two walks in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Santander was not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup for two straight games due to a left hip issue, but he was back out in right field for Saturday's contest. He reached base safely on all four plate appearances but wasn't brought home to score as the Jays' offense struggled to generate offense. Santander has struggled at the plate this season but has been more effective since the beginning of May, slashing .245/.344/.377 with two home runs and six RBI in 55 plate appearances over that span.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now