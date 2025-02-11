Anthony Seigler News: Signs with Milwaukee as NRI

The Brewers signed Seigler to a minor-league contract Nov. 19 that includes an invitation to spring training.

Seigler was a first-round pick of the Yankees back in 2018 but has yet to advance past the Double-A level, having slashed .234/.350/.398 with 12 homers and 29 steals at Double-A Somerset during the 2024 minor-league season. He was a full-time second baseman last season after primarily being a catcher previously. Seigler will likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Nashville.