Anthony Solometo Injury: Shelved with shoulder issue

Double-A Altoona placed Solometo on the 60-day injured list May 7 with a left shoulder injury.

He logged a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 10 innings across his first two starts, but he hasn't pitched since April 12. Solometo has a deceptive delivery from the left side, which will have to make up for modest overall stuff if he is to make it as a starting pitcher.