Anthony Volpe News: Four hits in doubleheader
Volpe went 4-for-7 with two runs scored, one home run and two RBI across both games of Sunday's doubleheader split against Toronto.
Both of Volpe's RBI came in Game 1 on a bases-loaded walk in the third inning and a solo homer to right field in the fifth. He recorded his fourth and fifth multi-hit games of the season Sunday and has started the year slashing .228/.325/.446 with three stolen bases, 15 runs scored, five home runs and 17 RBI in 117 plate appearances.
