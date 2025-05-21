Antonio Senzatela News: Goes six innings in loss

Senzatela (1-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three in six innings.

Senzatela was pounced on in the first inning for three runs but continued on to throw five more innings of one-run baseball after the Phillies plated one more in the fifth. Despite tying a season-high mark with 10 hits allowed, Senzatela managed to reach six innings for just the second time in 2025 and did not allow a home run for the third time in his last four home starts. He's given up at least four runs in five consecutive starts and his 6.34 ERA is the worst in baseball among qualified pitchers. Senzatela will have his hands full again when the Yankees come to town this weekend.