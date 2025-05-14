Fantasy Baseball
Antonio Senzatela headshot

Antonio Senzatela News: Struggles again in seventh loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 8:43pm

Senzatela (1-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers after allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

For the seventh time this season, Senzatela surrendered at least seven hits in a start. The veteran right-hander has yet to give up fewer than six knocks in any of his nine outings this year, and he set a season high with four walks Wednesday. After giving up no earned runs over 9.2 innings to open the season, Senzatela has an 8.21 ERA and 19:11 K:BB over his last seven appearances. He won't be a recommended fantasy streamer versus the Phillies in his next scheduled start, currently projected for early next week.

