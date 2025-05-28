Aroldis Chapman News: Charged with blown save

Chapman was charged with a blown save in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers after allowing a run on two hits and a walk over an inning of work. He also struck out one.

Chapman came in to close the door in the ninth with a one-run lead after Richard Fitts and the bullpen blanked the Brewers. Chapman found himself with runners on the corners and one out before Sal Frelick knocked in a run that would end up sending the game to extras. Tuesday was Chapman's first outing this season allowing multiple base hits and it was his first blown save of the year. He's allowed five hits and three walks over his last six appearances but keeps the damage to a minimum. The 37-year-old owns a 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB in 21 innings.