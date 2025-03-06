Fantasy Baseball
Aroon Escobar News: Cleared for Spring Breakout game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Escobar (shin) is listed on the Philadelphia roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game against Pittsburgh prospects, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

A 2022 signee out of Venezuela, Escobar made his debut in affiliated ball in 2024, slashing .338/.495/.481 with three home runs and nine stolen bases across 104 plate appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. He developed shin splints and didn't end up playing after June 8, but Escobar looks to be back to full health this spring. The 20-year-old infield prospect could open the season with Single-A Clearwater.

