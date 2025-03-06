Aroon Escobar News: Cleared for Spring Breakout game

Escobar (shin) is listed on the Philadelphia roster for its March 14 Spring Breakout game against Pittsburgh prospects, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

A 2022 signee out of Venezuela, Escobar made his debut in affiliated ball in 2024, slashing .338/.495/.481 with three home runs and nine stolen bases across 104 plate appearances in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. He developed shin splints and didn't end up playing after June 8, but Escobar looks to be back to full health this spring. The 20-year-old infield prospect could open the season with Single-A Clearwater.