Austin Barnes News: Racks up three hits Wednesday

Barnes went 3-for-5 with a run in a 12-7 win against Miami on Wednesday.

Barnes got the start at catcher for the resting Will Smith and finished as one of six Dodgers with multiple hits in the offensive onslaught. Barnes has gotten just 33 plate appearances this season as Smith has dominated work behind the plate, so the former's three-hit effort perked his season batting average up from .185 to .250. It would likely take Smith missing time for Barnes to have any fantasy value in all but the deepest of formats.