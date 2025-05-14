Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Barnes headshot

Austin Barnes News: Set to lose 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2025 at 12:07pm

The Dodgers are expected to designate Barnes for assignment Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Barnes had been the team's longest-tenured position player but will lose his 40-man roster spot with the Dodgers set to promote prospect Dalton Rushing from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 35-year-old Barnes is making $3.5 million this season and is slashing only .214/.233/.286 in 13 contests.

Austin Barnes
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now