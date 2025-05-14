Austin Barnes News: Set to lose 40-man roster spot

The Dodgers are expected to designate Barnes for assignment Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Barnes had been the team's longest-tenured position player but will lose his 40-man roster spot with the Dodgers set to promote prospect Dalton Rushing from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 35-year-old Barnes is making $3.5 million this season and is slashing only .214/.233/.286 in 13 contests.