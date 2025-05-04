Austin Cox News: Signs with Atlanta
Cox and Atlanta agreed on a major-league contract Sunday, before Cox was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Cox was released by the Royals on Sunday, but he quickly found a new home with Atlanta. The left-hander has produced a 3.55 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 12.2 innings in 11 bullpen appearances with Triple-A Omaha so far this year. Cox last pitched in the big leagues in 2023, compiling a 4.54 ERA while striking out 33 batters over 35.2 innings in 24 appearances, including three starts, with Kansas City.
