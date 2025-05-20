Fantasy Baseball
Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber Injury: Throws off mound Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Gomber (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tuesday appears to be the first time Gomber has thrown off a mound since being shut down from his rehab assignment in early April. The left-hander said afterward that his session went well, and the Rockies plan to have him throw a few more bullpens in the near future before having him face live hitters.

Austin Gomber
Colorado Rockies

