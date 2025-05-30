Austin Hays Injury: Lands on injured list

The Reds placed Hays on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 29, due to a left foot contusion.

The veteran outfielder fouled a pitch off his left foot Wednesday and is headed to the injured list for the third time this season. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, so it's possible Hays will be ready to be activated when first eligible June 8. Jake Fraley (calf) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move.