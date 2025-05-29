Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Hays headshot

Austin Hays Injury: Leaves game with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 5:54am

Hays was removed from Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his foot, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hays fouled a pitch off his left foot in the sixth inning and was pulled for a pinch hitter two innings later. Gavin Lux entered as the pinch hitter and remained in the game at DH. Hays has already spent two stints on the injured list on 2025.

Austin Hays
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now