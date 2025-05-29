Austin Hays Injury: Leaves game with foot injury

Hays was removed from Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his foot, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hays fouled a pitch off his left foot in the sixth inning and was pulled for a pinch hitter two innings later. Gavin Lux entered as the pinch hitter and remained in the game at DH. Hays has already spent two stints on the injured list on 2025.