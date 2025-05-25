Austin Hays News: Drives in three in loss

Hays went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs

Hays got the Reds on the board with an RBI single in the first inning and later added a two-run triple in the fifth. The 29-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, collecting five extra-base hits, 10 RBI, five runs scored and a steal. On the season, he's slashing an impressive .324/.368/.583 with six home runs, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases across 117 plate appearances.