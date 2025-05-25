Austin Hays News: Drives in three in loss
Hays went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs
Hays got the Reds on the board with an RBI single in the first inning and later added a two-run triple in the fifth. The 29-year-old has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, collecting five extra-base hits, 10 RBI, five runs scored and a steal. On the season, he's slashing an impressive .324/.368/.583 with six home runs, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases across 117 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now