Austin Kitchen News: Sent back to minors camp

The Mariners reassigned Kitchen to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Kitchen made four relief appearances with Miami during the 2024 season before being claimed off waivers by Seattle in September. He finished the season on the Mariners' 40-man roster before being outrighted in January, so he never seemed to be a likely candidate to claim a spot in Seattle's Opening Day bullpen. Kitchen is expected to work in relief at Triple-A Tacoma to begin the upcoming season.