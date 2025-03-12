Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Austin Kitchen headshot

Austin Kitchen News: Sent back to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Mariners reassigned Kitchen to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Kitchen made four relief appearances with Miami during the 2024 season before being claimed off waivers by Seattle in September. He finished the season on the Mariners' 40-man roster before being outrighted in January, so he never seemed to be a likely candidate to claim a spot in Seattle's Opening Day bullpen. Kitchen is expected to work in relief at Triple-A Tacoma to begin the upcoming season.

Austin Kitchen
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now