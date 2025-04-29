Austin Riley News: Another multi-RBI effort

Riley went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

With Tuesday's performance, Riley has now registered at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games. During that period, the star third baseman has three multi-RBI efforts and is batting .318 (14-for-44) with one home run, one double and eight RBI. Despite not providing much pop during the stretch, Riley entered Tuesday with an elite 52.6 percent hard-hit rate on the season.