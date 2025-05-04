Austin Riley News: Homers twice in win

Riley went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Riley was Atlanta's offense in this contest, taking Dustin May deep for two-run shots in the first and third innings. He hadn't homered in his last 10 games, though he batted .302 with two doubles and five RBI in that span. The third baseman is off to a resurgent start in 2025, batting .292 with an .847 OPS, eight homers, 24 RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles across 33 contests.