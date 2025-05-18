Austin Riley News: Tallies three hits in win

Riley went 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Red Sox.

Riley was a thorn in Boston's side Sunday, tying the game with an RBI single in the fourth inning while scoring runs in the first and eighth frames. The third baseman is slashing an impressive .300/.355/.429 in May, though he hasn't homered since going deep twice May 4. On the year, he sports a .287/.335/.451 slash with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored and two steals across 209 plate appearances.