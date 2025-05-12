Austin Slater Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Slater (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Slater is less than a month removed from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, but he has been cleared to test himself in a game setting. The veteran outfielder should be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list before the end of May if all goes well on his rehab assignment.