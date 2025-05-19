Fantasy Baseball
Austin Slater News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2025 at 12:38pm

The White Sox activated Slater (knee) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Slater missed a little over a month of action following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will see regular at-bats versus lefties at the very least, and he could play plenty against righties, too, particularly until Andrew Benintendi (calf) and Mike Tauchman (hamstring) return from the IL. The White Sox will include him in the lineup for Monday's game against Mariners righty Luis Castillo, with Slater starting in left field and batting seventh.

