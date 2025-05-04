Fantasy Baseball
Austin Warren headshot

Austin Warren News: Sticking around for doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 8:10am

Warren was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and subsequently recalled to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

The right-hander was called up Friday by the Mets and didn't appear in that game, so he'll stick around as bullpen depth for the twin bill. Warren has a 4.35 ERA and 14:9 K:BB across 10.1 innings with Triple-A Syracuse this season but has yet to make his 2025 debut in the majors.

