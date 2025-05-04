Austin Wells News: Cranks sixth long ball

Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Rays.

Wells gave New York a 2-1 lead with his fifth-inning blast, but Tampa Bay scored twice in the eighth to pull out the victory. The homer extended the backstop's on-base streak to eight games, a stretch during which he's batting .265 with two long balls, four doubles and eight RBI. On the season, Wells is hitting just .208, but he's tied for fourth among catchers with 18 RBI and is tied for fifth with six home runs.