Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Wells headshot

Austin Wells News: Cranks sixth long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Rays.

Wells gave New York a 2-1 lead with his fifth-inning blast, but Tampa Bay scored twice in the eighth to pull out the victory. The homer extended the backstop's on-base streak to eight games, a stretch during which he's batting .265 with two long balls, four doubles and eight RBI. On the season, Wells is hitting just .208, but he's tied for fourth among catchers with 18 RBI and is tied for fifth with six home runs.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now