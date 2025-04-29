Austin Wells News: Participates in home run onslaught

Wells went 1-for-6 with a solo homer in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Orioles.

In case a 12-run lead wasn't enough, Wells gave the Yankees a 13-run cushion in the ninth inning when he took Bryan Baker deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was Wells' fifth home run of the season, and the 25-year-old backstop has logged at least one RBI in five straight games, going 7-for-23 (.304) over that span.