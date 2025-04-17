Fantasy Baseball
Austin Wynns headshot

Austin Wynns News: Getting seventh start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Wynns will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Mariners.

With Jose Trevino resting for the day game after a night game, Wynns will crack the lineup for the seventh time in 19 games on the season. Wynns is batting .308 with a home run and two walks over 15 plate appearances, but he owns a .271 wOBA and 67 wRC+ across parts of seven seasons in the big leagues and doesn't profile as an appealing fantasy option. He'll likely lose his spot on the roster once Tyler Stephenson (oblique) is cleared to return from the injured list.

Austin Wynns
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
