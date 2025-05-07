Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Wynns headshot

Austin Wynns News: Starts at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 4:29am

Wynns started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Wynns, the Reds' third catcher, survived with a roster spot after Tyler Stephenson was activated off the injured list last week. That was partially as insurance for Stephenson, who has seen time at catcher and DH since returning, but also because Wynns had produced offensively. He's batting .417 with a 1.184 OPS, three home runs and 11 RBI through 13 games; however, his .545 BABIP suggests less productive days are coming.

Austin Wynns
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now