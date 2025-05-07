Austin Wynns News: Starts at first base

Wynns started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Wynns, the Reds' third catcher, survived with a roster spot after Tyler Stephenson was activated off the injured list last week. That was partially as insurance for Stephenson, who has seen time at catcher and DH since returning, but also because Wynns had produced offensively. He's batting .417 with a 1.184 OPS, three home runs and 11 RBI through 13 games; however, his .545 BABIP suggests less productive days are coming.