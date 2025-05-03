Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bailey Falter headshot

Bailey Falter News: No-decision in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Falter did not factor into the decision of Saturday's game against the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings.

Falter scatted four baserunners over seven strong innings, with his only blemish coming on a Manny Machado solo homer in the seventh frame. It was Falter's third quality start of the season and the second time he has made it through seven innings. He has a 5.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 37.1 innings, and his next start is slated for next week at home against Atlanta.

Bailey Falter
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now